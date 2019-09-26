UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Vice Chancellor Presides Over TCC Meeting

Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:52 PM

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Thursday presided over the meeting of the Testing Centre Committee

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Thursday presided over the meeting of the Testing Centre Committee.

The Testing Centre Committee has been constituted specifically with the mandate to develop Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) to administer entry test for admissions, recruitment tests for job positions and evolve mechanism to monitor financial matters involved, the university spokesman informed.

The meeting brought under consideration all mandated aspects, deliberated on them in detail aiming at smooth, successful, efficient and error-free conduct of admission tests 2020 scheduled in October and November 2019 respectively.

The interface also covered spadework for pristine recruitment policy implementation, taking various important decisions.

Among those who participated in the meeting included SU Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Director SUTC Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed Memon, Director Admissions Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Director Finance Dr. Hakim Ali Mahesar, IICT Prof. Dr. Khalil-u-Rehman, IELL Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi, Director IT Services Centre Dr. Yasir Arafat Malkani and Director ORIC Dr. Imtiaz Ali Korejo.

