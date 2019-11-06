University of Sindh Vice Chancellor presides over admission committee meeting

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Wednesday presided over a meeting of admissions committee to discuss statistical report of pre-entry test for admissions to bachelor degree programme held on November 2, 2019, revise schedule for admissions to master degree programme and to review process of submissions of challans

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Wednesday presided over a meeting of admissions committee to discuss statistical report of pre-entry test for admissions to bachelor degree programme held on November 2, 2019 , revise schedule for admissions to master degree programme and to review process of submissions of challans.

According to the university spokesman, the meeting unanimously resolved to reduce passing marks cut-off for admissions eligibility from 40 to 30 in the wake of candidate's high failure ratio, grant of permission to those candidates who had not ticked out on the admissions application from 'Self Finance' option to submit application in the office of the Director Admissions exercising that option until November 10 instant, special offer to candidates who appeared in the entry test 2019 at main campus at Jamshoro, and scored at least 30 passing marks and later had a change of mind to seek placement at any of the SU additional campuses.

This offer will, however, remain subject to placement priority to candidates who have qualified test from national Testing Service (NTS) and those who had already opted for admission to the given specified sub-campuses.

The meeting encouraged the candidates intending to enroll in the evening programmes to submit applications till November 10, 2019.

The vice chancellor congratulated the organizing committee of pre-entry test, conveners of all sub-committees and all other stakeholders involved upon successful execution of the test.

The Pro vice chancellors and focal persons of various SU campuses, deans, academic and administrative heads and other relevant officials attended the meeting.