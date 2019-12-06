UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Vice Chancellor Reviews Academic Convocation Arrangements

Fri 06th December 2019 | 06:32 PM

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat here on Friday presided over the meeting of the conveners of sub-committees to review the arrangements of the academic convocation 2017-18 to be held on December 21, 2019 at the main campus of the university at Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat here on Friday presided over the meeting of the conveners of sub-committees to review the arrangements of the academic convocation 2017-18 to be held on December 21, 2019 at the main campus of the university at Jamshoro.In his remarks, Dr Burfat said that the convocation was one of the most essential and a highly significant event of the varsity therefore all out efforts should be made to organize the convocation in successful manner.

The Secretary Convocation Prof.

Dr. Abdullah Dayo briefed the Vice Chancellor about the efforts being made for holding the academic convocation as well as assigned tasks given to sub-committees in this regard.

The conveners of sub-committees also shared their ideas regarding matters relating to their entrusted tasks and also put forward valuable suggestions in the interest of best arrangements for the upcoming important event.Among others, the Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Controller of Examinations (Semester) Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui and Controller of Examinations (Annual) Ghulam Murtaza Siyal also attended the meeting.

