University of Sindh Vice Chancellor reviews examination arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Monday presided over a meeting to review arrangements of transparent conduct of LLB Part-I, Part-II and Part-III annual examinations 2018 due on November 15, 2019

The Controller of Examinations (Annual) Ghulam Murtaza Siyal briefed the participants of the meeting about the measures being adopted for conduct of examinations in smooth direction.

The Vice Chancellor said that he had introduced and implemented zero tolerance policy by Sindh University as regarded use of unfair means by the candidates during the law tests. He maintained that he was indebted to the administration of the affiliated law colleges for their endorsement, cooperation and support to this effect.

Cheating in examinations is like termite that erodes the very foundations of our future, he said and added, success is not possible without curbing this menace.

The Vice Chancellor warned that anybody found guilty on the given count would be meted out severest possible action as per standing rules of the varsity.

Among others, Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Rasool Abbasi and academic heads of the departments/ institutes where bachelor law examinations centers are to be set up participated in the meeting.