University of Sindh Vice Chancellor visited departments and institutes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The academic year 2020 has got underway at the University of Sindh Jamshoro and on Wednesday, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat visited various teaching departments and institutes where he extended New Year greetings to faculty and students.

Dr Burfat expressed satisfaction with the opportune start of classes, turning up of sizeable number of students on the first day of the new academic session; and attributed all university success stories to the harmonious and cordial teamwork.