Khan Bahadur Syed Allahando Shah (KBAS) Campus Naushahro Feroze of University of Sindh Jamshoro on Tuesday organized a daylong seminar on taxation system aimed to educate the students about the system of taxation in the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Khan Bahadur Syed Allahando Shah (KBAS) Campus Naushahro Feroze of University of Sindh Jamshoro on Tuesday organized a daylong seminar on taxation system aimed to educate the students about the system of taxation in the country.

The speakers said that the economy of the country could be boosted up only when the nation would pay the taxes and file returns.

Addressing the seminar, the Pro Vice Chancellor (PVC) of KBAS Campus Dr. Aslam Parvaiz Memon said that the people were required to pay their taxes as the taxation was the only way forward for the country to grow and progress.

He said those who ran their businesses and other entrepreneurship must file the returns and pay their taxes for the restoration of country's economy.

On the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner of Federal board of Revenue Khuda Bux Abbasi spoke about the taxation system in the country, its modus operandi, importance and the rules and regulations.