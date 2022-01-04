University of Turbat postpones exams on Jan 5, 6 due to rain

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :University of Turbat (UoT) has postponed its all examinations which were scheduled on January 5, 6 owing to torrential rain and flash flood in Makran Division and its surrounding areas on Tuesday.

According to UoT press release, exams of BS, MA/MSc & MS/MPhil programmes, including AD/BA/B.

Sc, of affiliated colleges were postponed.

However, all examinations scheduled on January 7 and onward would be held as per the schedule.

The postponed paper of AD/BA/B.Sc. of affiliated colleges will be held on January 7, while the postponed papers of BS, MA/MSc & MS/MPhil programmes will be rescheduled later on. The administrative and teaching staff of the UoT will remain present in university on January 5, 6.