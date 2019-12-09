UrduPoint.com
University Of Turbat To Hold Entry Test On Dec 21 For Admissions

The Entry Test and interviews for admission in spring 2020 in Gwadar Campus of University of Turbat (UoT) will be held on (Saturday) December 21 in Gwadar Campus situated at Sarawan Avenue New Town Phase IV Gwadar

According to a press release issued on Monday by the registrar Office University of Turbat, the time for the entry test in Gwadar campus would be held at 9 am.

Admission/merit list will be displayed on 23 rd December 2019 in the respective department while the last date for depositing admission/tuition fee would be 9th January 2020, classes will commence from 10th January 2020.

All candidates are hereby advised to make ensure their presence in Gwadar Campus along with their original educational documents and computerized CNIC on given date and time to participate in Entry Test for admission in different programs of study in the Gwadar campus of UoT.

The candidates can contact admission cell of Gwadar Campus, phone number 03332020860/ 03222256880 for more details during office hours.

