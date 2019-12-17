UrduPoint.com
University Of Turbat's Gwadar Campus To Hold Entry Test On Dec 24

Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:06 PM

University of Turbat's Gwadar Campus to hold entry test on Dec 24

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ):The Entry test and interviews for admission in spring 2020 Semester in Gwadar Campus of University of Turbat (UoT) will now be held on Tuesday December 24, 2019 at seminar hall of Gwadar Campus.

The entry tests and interviews which were about to be held on December 21, which has been re-scheduled on December 24, 2019, said press release issued here on Tuesday by the Director Office Gwadar Campus of UoT.

According to the press release the reporting time for the entry test in campus would be 9 am and the test will start at 10 am.

Admission/merit list of the qualified candidates will be displayed on 24th December 2019 in the respective department.

The qualified candidates can deposit the admission/tuition fee of 1st semester from 24th December 2019 to 8th January 2020 in the account number of UoT Gwadar campus in HBL Gwadar branch.

Classes will commence from 10th January 2020.

All candidates are hereby advised to make sure their presence in Gwadar Campus along with their original educational documents and computerized CNIC on given date and time to participate in Entry Test for admission in different programs of study in the Gwadar campus of UoT, situated at Sarawan Avenue New Town Phase IV Gwadar.

The candidates can contact admission cell of Gwadar Campus, phone number 03332020860/ 03222256880 for further details during office hours.

