Open Menu

University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences (UVAS) Debating Gala Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 06:38 PM

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Debating Gala concludes

The Debating Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged Debating Gala 2025 declamation and Model United Nations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Debating Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged Debating Gala 2025 declamation and Model United Nations

(MUN) competitions under the supervision of Senior Tutor Office at City Campus Lahore.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) presided over the concluding ceremony and distributed shields & trophies among the winners of competition while Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani chaired inaugural ceremony of debating gala.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus lauded student performance and said such events are necessary for character building & enhancing communication skills in students.

40 educational institutions from across Pakistan were actively participated in the competition.

Government College University Lahore won the best delegate award while CMH and University of Engineering & Technology won the runner up trophies in declamation and MUN competition.

Prof Dr Yasin Tipu, Dr Maryam Javed, Dr Sadia Nawaz and a large number of faculty members and students were present in the prize distribution ceremony.

Recent Stories

UAE launches digital integration project to verify ..

UAE launches digital integration project to verify private sector workers’ aca ..

41 minutes ago
 Salik underscores MoU’s broader impact on skill ..

Salik underscores MoU’s broader impact on skill development

3 minutes ago
 ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority f ..

ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority fines 23 entities

55 minutes ago
 e& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI G ..

E& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI Graduate Programme'

56 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its si ..

Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its sixth cohort in partnership with ..

1 hour ago
 SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dub ..

SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dubai

1 hour ago
Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remai ..

Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation: ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreig ..

Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Emirates NBD sig ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthe ..

UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 DHM highlights mining sector potential at 4th Asia ..

DHM highlights mining sector potential at 4th Asia Mining Innovation and Develop ..

3 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 08 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 08 paisa against US Dollar

3 minutes ago
 University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS ..

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Debating Gala concludes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education