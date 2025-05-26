University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences (UVAS) Debating Gala Concludes
The Debating Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged Debating Gala 2025 declamation and Model United Nations
(MUN) competitions under the supervision of Senior Tutor Office at City Campus Lahore.
UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) presided over the concluding ceremony and distributed shields & trophies among the winners of competition while Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani chaired inaugural ceremony of debating gala.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus lauded student performance and said such events are necessary for character building & enhancing communication skills in students.
40 educational institutions from across Pakistan were actively participated in the competition.
Government College University Lahore won the best delegate award while CMH and University of Engineering & Technology won the runner up trophies in declamation and MUN competition.
Prof Dr Yasin Tipu, Dr Maryam Javed, Dr Sadia Nawaz and a large number of faculty members and students were present in the prize distribution ceremony.
