Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 12:24 PM

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) signs MoU with Institute of Public Health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore and Institute of Public Health (IPH) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a mutually beneficial relationship on academic and research cooperation.

Former Governor Punjab Lieutenant General (retd) Khalid Maqbool and Dean (IPH) Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir from Institute of Public Health Lahore and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman from UVAS signed the MoU in a ceremony held here at IPH on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Maqbool said that MoU would be very beneficial for both institutions and these institutions will gain knowledge and experiences from each other.

He said through MoU both institutions would also get maximum benefits from their facilities like laboratories and libraries.

According to the MoU, both institutions will jointly arrange academic programs on human food nutrition, research activities and publications on their collaborative research projects.

Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Director External Linkages Dr. Imtiaz Rabbani and UVAS faculty members and Institute of Public Health officials were present on the occasion.

