University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences holds farewell ceremony on retirement of two professors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a farewell party in the honour of Prof Mian Abdul Sattar from Department of Theriogenology and Prof Muhammad Arif Khan from Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery on their retirement.

Deans, directors, chairpersons and officers were also present.

Prof Nasim Ahmed spoke about the contribution of Prof Mian Abdul Sattar during his 21 years service in the Punjab government on different position and 14 years at the UVAS in departments of reproduction,artificial insemination.

Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani spoke about the contributions of Prof Dr Muhammad Arif Khan as a faculty member on different administrative positions for the uplift of veterinary profession during his 40 years services.

She said Prof Arif was the member of advisory board police, rangers and many national and international organisations.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha lauded services and contribution of both professors for imparting knowledge and technical skills to their students. He said through knowledge and skills both professors played a pivotal role not only in uplift of the livestock sector but also for progress and benefit of the UVAS.