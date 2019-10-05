UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Holds Farewell Ceremony On Retirement Of Two Professors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 12:13 AM

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences holds farewell ceremony on retirement of two professors

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a farewell party in the honour of Prof Mian Abdul Sattar from Department of Theriogenology and Prof Muhammad Arif Khan from Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery on their retirement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a farewell party in the honour of Prof Mian Abdul Sattar from Department of Theriogenology and Prof Muhammad Arif Khan from Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery on their retirement.

Deans, directors, chairpersons and officers were also present.

Prof Nasim Ahmed spoke about the contribution of Prof Mian Abdul Sattar during his 21 years service in the Punjab government on different position and 14 years at the UVAS in departments of reproduction,artificial insemination.

Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani spoke about the contributions of Prof Dr Muhammad Arif Khan as a faculty member on different administrative positions for the uplift of veterinary profession during his 40 years services.

She said Prof Arif was the member of advisory board police, rangers and many national and international organisations.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha lauded services and contribution of both professors for imparting knowledge and technical skills to their students. He said through knowledge and skills both professors played a pivotal role not only in uplift of the livestock sector but also for progress and benefit of the UVAS.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Government Of Punjab Progress University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From

Recent Stories

UN Actively Engaging With US, Russia Over Visa Den ..

36 minutes ago

Clashes in Hong Kong as face masks banned under ra ..

36 minutes ago

US Offers $5Mln for Information on IS Leader Behin ..

36 minutes ago

Paris, Berlin as 'Responsible' Sides Must Push US ..

36 minutes ago

UN chief reiterates his concern over Kashmir situa ..

44 minutes ago

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Balochi ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.