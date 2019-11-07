University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences inks MoU with Bu-Ali Sina University Iran

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Bu-Ali Sina University, Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in scientific educational exchanges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Bu-Ali Sina University, Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in scientific educational exchanges.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and President Bu-Ali Sina University Prof Dr Yaqhoub Mohammadi signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus Lahore. Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and UVAS faculty members and official from Bu-Ali Sina University including Dr Ali Raza Sazmand were present.

At the ceremony, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani spoke about the history of UVAS and its lead role for development of livestock sector in Pakistan.

As per the MoU, both institutions would exchange professors and student, staff and researchers for conferences, seminars, lessons, congresses, research, training courses, tutoring for degree thesis. Both institutions would nominate not more than 5 students or fellows for exchange each academic year.

Both parties will also exchange publications and scientific-informative material related to fields with each other.

They will also jointly organise advanced study courses, seminars, research activities and training courses for the benefit of academics and students of both sides.