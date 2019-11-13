UrduPoint.com
University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Organizes All Pakistan Declamation Competition "Decrodeo 19"

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:45 PM

The Debating Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organized All Pakistan Declamation competition "Decrodeo 19" with the theme of "Voice of Kashmir" at its City Campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ):The Debating Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organized All Pakistan Declamation competition "Decrodeo 19" with the theme of "Voice of Kashmir" at its City Campus.

A total of 53 institutions from all over Pakistan participated in the Declamation contest.

The University of Lahore won the team trophy and was the winner of the contest.

In English debate category contest, Abdullah Mohsin(Government Collage University Lahore) won 1st position and Muneeb-ul-Hassan (University of Lahore) got 2nd position while Tehreem Fatima (Nur International University) got 3rd position.

In Urdu debate category contest, Abdullah Warraich(University of Lahore) won 1st position and Nasrullah Baloch (Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi) got 2nd position while Laraib Fareed (University of Sargodha) remained on 3rd position.

UVAS Principle Officer Student Affair Prof.Dr Kamran Ashraf was the chief guest of this declamation contest and distributed team trophy, certificates and shields among the winner of the contests while Prof.Dr Asim Aslam, Senior Tutor Associate Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan and number of students from different universities of all over Pakistan including students of UVAS were present on the occasion.

