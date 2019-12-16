University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences 60th syndicate meeting held

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ):The 60th syndicate meeting of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore was held here on Monday.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presided over the meeting, in which various agenda items were discussed and decisions were taken.

Earlier, the VC briefed the syndicate members on various academic, research training, short term training, seminars, international conference, national and international delegation visits, agreements with public and private sectors organizations, scholarships, roundtable stakeholders meetings, farewell get together of administrative staff and faculty members, annual sports day and convocation etc.

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said the UVAS was actively working on food safety and food security. "We make a plan to introduce Ravi Campus Pattoki as an Agri tourism place where people can see scientific mechanisms of different meat product processing and making, food and feed adulteration analysis", he added.

At the end of meeting, all syndicate members praised the UVAS's quality of education and research and its performance for the uplift of veterinary profession in Pakistan.

They suggested to start an awareness campaign for the facilitation of public regarding the nutritional value of poultry meat and also curb misconception about the poultry feed.