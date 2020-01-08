University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences organises awareness seminar on paradoxical agriculture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged an awareness seminar on "Paradoxical Agriculture" here on Wednesday at the City Campus.

The objective of the seminar was to implement the strategy of paradoxical agriculture for high yield fodder/ crops production, so that productivity of the dairy animals could be increased with the ultimate goal of food security in Pakistan.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani chaired the inaugural session of the seminar while a large number of faculty members from all campuses, staff and postgraduate students attended the event.

A specialist of marketing, project development in agriculture, production process mechanisation, forward engineering in energy responsible citizenship, Muhammad Aif Sharif delivered a lecture and shared his ideas for new technology of change in existing production system for more production with minimum input cost.

He introduced most of agriculture machinery in use, developed precision machinery for land levelling raised-bed cropping, seeding, compost/ fertiliser dressing, transplanting, weeding and soil aerating.

He said that affordable crop production could reduce the input cost of livestock and poultry production as approximately 70 per cent of the cost was incurred on provision of balanced feed. He also discussed that how the paradoxical agriculture interventions could help for improved and affordable fodder production.

He spoke about various aspects related to paradoxical agriculture science of ecosystem, challenges, breed improvement, natural process of vegetation, plowing, seed requires moisture and warmth, water utilization, irrigation, transpiration, humidity in air, temperature, air velocity, soil moisture management, flood & furrow irrigation, abundance of minerals in soil etc.