University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore to provide all resources to researchers: Vice Chancellor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):The Department of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, in collaboration with the Institute of Public Health Lahore (IPH), arranged the concluding ceremony of 3-day training of trainers workshop on 'Writing a competitive grant proposal' here at UVAS Veterinary Academy.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani distributed certificates among the participants and resource persons and advised them that it was their responsibility to share their knowledge and skills with other professionals which they learnt at the workshop.

He said that the UVAS resources were always available for professional assistance of researchers.

He said the UVAS Microbiolody Department was progressing day by day.

Chief organiser of the training workshop, Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, Dean (IPH) Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir and a number of people from the IPH were also present.

During the three-day workshop, experts delivered their informative lectures to participants on the topics of research, national and international funding agencies, key component of proposal, problem identification, logical framework analysis, developing consortium and collaborations, budget preparation, developing business plan, literaturesearch & reference management and proposal writing exercise, etc.