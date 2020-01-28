UrduPoint.com
University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences (UVAS) VC Chairs Departmental Heads Meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ):University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired a meeting of the heads of academic and administrative departments of the university on Monday and pondered over various steps to further develop the university and livestock sector.

The vice chancellor Monday shared UVAS vision 2020-24 and sought suggestions from the participants.

He spoke about his top roadmap/priorities including bringing UVAS graduates at par with international standards, international accreditation, new startups for graduates, innovations, applied research focused on end-user benefit and linked with industry, new development and research projects and improving diagnostic and health services.

He also emphasized that improving genetic potential of animals, increasing exports by value addition, food safety and quality, sustainable development goals, improving value chain (milk and meat), one health and smart livestock farming were his targets for livestock sector development.

He said during his tenure, he would equally focus on academics, research, community development, financial management and sector development.

He expressed his desire that UVAS graduates should be highly skillful, well trained and practically strong in their relevant fields to fulfill the requirements of market and international standards.

The participants suggested expanding UVAS diagnostic facilities to other remote rural areas with establishment of collection centers for the facilitation of livestock farming community.

More Stories From Education

