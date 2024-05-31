University Of Veterinary & Animal Science Holds Interactive Session
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 06:36 PM
The Faculty of Veterinary Sciences of the University of Veterinary & Animal Science Lahore arranged an interactive session on "Honoring UVAS NAVLE Graduates" at City Campus here on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Faculty of Veterinary Sciences of the University of Veterinary & Animal Science Lahore arranged an interactive session on "Honoring UVAS NAVLE Graduates" at City Campus here on Friday.
UVAS Vice Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus presided over the inaugural session of interactive session while Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Retired Prof Dr Mazhar Iqbal, Retired Prof Dr Shakeel Khan, Retired Prof Dr Arif Khan, organizer of session Dr Ghulam Mustafa and a number of faculty members and students who recently passed North American Veterinary Licensing Examination were also present.
Muhammad Faran Yousaf a talented graduate from UVAS sub-campus Khan Bahadur Choudhry Mushtaq Ahmad Collage of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Narowal who made Pakistan proud by securing the highest marks (637/800) as Pakistani in the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination (NAVLE) exam also attended it.
He shared his experience, financial problems and success story with the audience.
At the end of session Prof Dr Mazhar Iqbal presented shield and certificates to Faran Yousaf and appreciated his efforts.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus said:" Our aim is not only to produce quality graduates but also produce good human being who serve nation with full of dedication". He congratulated UVAS students who passed recently NAVLE exam and said their suggestions will be guidance in the update of curriculum according to modern day need.
Meanwhile, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus along with other dignitaries launched UVAS NAVLE Achiever portal on official website to save their profiles and records.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders ensuring ban on smoking at publ ..
Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi counterpart
Crusaders crush Moana to keep Super Rugby title defence alive
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,000 points
Minor kid crushes under tractor trolley to death
Eurozone inflation rebounds to 2.6 pct in May
FCCI, EIC ink MoU to launch joint ventures
AIOU Mirpur to sign MoU with British City Council
Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional global market share growth in Q1, ..
Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs
Stock markets diverge as inflation takes centre stage
Russia says exchanged 75 captured servicemen with Ukraine
More Stories From Education
-
AIOU Mirpur to sign MoU with British City Council7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan partners with PIE to enrol out-of-school children20 hours ago
-
211 students held for using unfair means in HSC - Part - I & II examinations21 hours ago
-
Head constable completes PhD degree during service21 hours ago
-
MPA opens digital classes at two colleges for entry test preparation24 hours ago
-
Awareness seminar on agriculture census held at UOA23 hours ago
-
HSC annual papers starts2 days ago
-
367 SMIU graduates receive degrees, 18 get medals at 5th convocation2 days ago
-
Commissioner visits HSC exams centers to review arrangements2 days ago
-
Chairperson directs to ensure transparency in PBTE exams2 days ago
-
Curriculum for industrial engineering launched in UAJK2 days ago
-
Judo provincial league concludes at UVAS2 days ago