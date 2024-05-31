University of Veterinary & Animal Science holds interactive session

The Faculty of Veterinary Sciences of the University of Veterinary & Animal Science Lahore arranged an interactive session on "Honoring UVAS NAVLE Graduates" at City Campus here on Friday

UVAS Vice Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus presided over the inaugural session of interactive session while Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Retired Prof Dr Mazhar Iqbal, Retired Prof Dr Shakeel Khan, Retired Prof Dr Arif Khan, organizer of session Dr Ghulam Mustafa and a number of faculty members and students who recently passed North American Veterinary Licensing Examination were also present.

Muhammad Faran Yousaf a talented graduate from UVAS sub-campus Khan Bahadur Choudhry Mushtaq Ahmad Collage of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Narowal who made Pakistan proud by securing the highest marks (637/800) as Pakistani in the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination (NAVLE) exam also attended it.

He shared his experience, financial problems and success story with the audience.

At the end of session Prof Dr Mazhar Iqbal presented shield and certificates to Faran Yousaf and appreciated his efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus said:" Our aim is not only to produce quality graduates but also produce good human being who serve nation with full of dedication". He congratulated UVAS students who passed recently NAVLE exam and said their suggestions will be guidance in the update of curriculum according to modern day need.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus along with other dignitaries launched UVAS NAVLE Achiever portal on official website to save their profiles and records.