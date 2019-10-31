(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):Department of Parasitology of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Parasitologyis will hold an international conference on "Food Safety through Parasite Control" on November 6 at the UVAS City Campus here.

Renowned veterinary and medical practitioners, parasitologists, scholars, researchers, academicians and experts from different countries, including the USA, the UK, Iran, Tunisia, and all over Pakistan will participate in the conference.

The conference will bring together veterinary and medical practitioners, Parasitologists,researchers, academia, post graduate students and professionals regarding food safety through parasite control with the latest research, sharing ideas and innovative knowledge.

Various scientific sessions consisting of thought-provoking lectures, oral and poster presentations will be features of the event.