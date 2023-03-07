UrduPoint.com

University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) to hold int' conference on 14th

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and under the umbrella of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is arranging a two-day international conference on health security (ICHS) scheduled on March 14 to 15

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired a meeting of conveners and secretaries of management committees and reviewed preparations and arrangements for the conference.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal will be the chief guest on the inauguration ceremony while Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain will be chief guest on concluding ceremony.

A number of renowned veterinary and medical practitioners, scholars, researchers, academiciansexperts from different countries, including Korea, China, Saudi Arabia, UAE and USA,will participate.

