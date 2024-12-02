Open Menu

University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Convocation On Dec 5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:07 PM

University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) convocation on Dec 5

The 15th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held on 05th December, 2024 at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The 15th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held on 05th December, 2024 at City Campus Lahore.

Chancellor/Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan will preside over the convocation.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.

I) on Monday chaired the meeting of conveners and secretaries of subcommittees and reviewed preparation/arrangements for the convocation.

The conveners of sub-committees briefed the meeting on the working of their respective committees. Full dress rehearsal for the convocation will be arranged at City Campus on 04th December. Graduates of DVM, BS (Hons), Pharm-D, BBA (Hons), MBA (Executive), MPhil and PhD scholars will receive their degrees. Position winning graduates will also be awarded with medals.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider December University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences

Recent Stories

Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools ..

Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims

2 minutes ago
 Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen

Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen

5 minutes ago
 YFP president advocates collective problem-solving ..

YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures

5 minutes ago
 City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier

City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier

2 minutes ago
 Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-cho ..

Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case

2 minutes ago
 DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar

DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar

2 minutes ago
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrest ..

Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested

2 minutes ago
 French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote

French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote

2 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 2 ..

LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 Police handover recover mobile phones to owners

Police handover recover mobile phones to owners

8 minutes ago
 IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on ..

IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punja ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Education