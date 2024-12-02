University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) convocation on Dec 5

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The 15th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held on 05th December, 2024 at City Campus Lahore.

Chancellor/Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan will preside over the convocation.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.

I) on Monday chaired the meeting of conveners and secretaries of subcommittees and reviewed preparation/arrangements for the convocation.

The conveners of sub-committees briefed the meeting on the working of their respective committees. Full dress rehearsal for the convocation will be arranged at City Campus on 04th December. Graduates of DVM, BS (Hons), Pharm-D, BBA (Hons), MBA (Executive), MPhil and PhD scholars will receive their degrees. Position winning graduates will also be awarded with medals.