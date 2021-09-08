UrduPoint.com

UO Holds Rally For Covid Vaccine Awareness

UO holds rally for Covid vaccine awareness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The University of Okara (UO) on Wednesday organized a rally to create awareness for Covid-19 vaccination among the local community, here at the Muhammad Ali Jinnah Road.

The rally was led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar while a large number of faculty members, students and local residents attended the walk. The participants of the rally were wearing shirts and caps and holding banners with motivational messages.

The rally started from Tank Square Okara which marched upto 4 kilometers.

Talking to the media, the VC said that it was responsibility of academia to sensitize general public on getting vaccine shots.

"With this aim in mind, we are rallying to motivate the local community to get themselves immunized so that the country could be saved from pandemic", he observed.

According to the university spokesperson, the rally was part of the UO awareness drive that kicked off last week. The objectives of campaign were to ensure 100 percent vaccination for all staff and students of the university and then take the message out to the towns and villages in the vicinity of Okara.

The UO is organizing a series of events including seminars, walks, community outreach anddisplay of posters and banners in order to boost up the vaccination rate in the district.

