UoC Set To Host Its First Convocation In February

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 11:24 PM

The University of Chakwal (UoC) is set to host its inaugural convocation ceremony in February, where 1,000 students will receive their degrees in various fields

CHAKWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The University of Chakwal (UoC) is set to host its inaugural convocation ceremony in February, where 1,000 students will receive their degrees in various fields.

According to Vice-Chancellor Dr. Bilal Khan, the ceremony will be chaired by Chancellor and Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider. He expressed these views while talking to media person in his office on Thursday.

He said that the university has made significant strides since its inception, with a current enrollment of 6,000 students, 75% of whom are female. The institution boasts a faculty of over 200 professors and doctors, with more than 100 holding PhDs from international universities, he added.

"Development projects worth seven billion rupees are currently underway, expected to be completed by January 1, 2026. Once completed, the university anticipates an increase in student enrollment to 10,000 and aims to become self-sufficient, eliminating the need for government grants" he further revealed.

To a question, he replied that the university is expanding its facilities, with plans to establish physiotherapy and nursing departments. Currently, 20 departments are operational, and hostel facilities will soon be available to 600 students, he informed.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Student Chakwal Bilal Khan January February Media From Government Billion

