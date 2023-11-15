Open Menu

UoE Holds Transcript Distribution Ceremony

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2023 | 09:28 PM

UoE holds transcript distribution ceremony

An alumni reunion and transcript distribution ceremony was hosted by the University of Education, Attock Campus

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) An alumni reunion and transcript distribution ceremony was hosted by the University of Education, Attock Campus.

Vice Chancellor of the University of East Anglia, Prof. Dr. Alam Saeed and Chairman of the HEC, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, were the chief guests on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Alam Saeed highlighted the importance of continuing to learn new things and stay up to date with technological advancements.

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed stressed the importance of increasing knowledge and awareness of the most recent developments.

He said Pakistani students had won the most scholarships from the European Union last year and urged them to pursue higher education by making the most of their ability to apply for international scholarships.

Dr Ahmed emphasized that parents should inspire their kids to pursue higher education and counseled students to treat their parents with the respect and consideration they deserve.

The graduates were given words of encouragement at the end of the ceremony, motivating them to continue sharing their knowledge, each graduate was called on the stage to receive their transcript.

