UoE Hosts International Women’s Day 2025 Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 07:31 PM
The Women's Development Centre at the University of Education Lahore organised a series of events to commemorate International Women’s Day 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Women's Development Centre at the University of Education Lahore organised a series of events to commemorate International Women’s Day 2025.
Various intellectual and motivational activities were arranged to celebrate women's achievements and advocate for gender equality and women's rights.
The second issue of the university's first women’s magazine, She Shines, was also launched. This magazine represents the voices, accomplishments, and aspirations of women.
The main event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry, while the chief guest was Prof. Dr. Iram Anjum, Principal of Kinnaird College for Women University, Lahore. Several distinguished personalities from various academic and administrative sectors attended and addressed the event, including: Prof. Dr. Samina Mazhar (Principal, University Bank Road Campus), Najma Rashid (Advocate, High Court of Pakistan), zr. Sara Rizvi Jafri (Department of Sociology, Forman Christian College, Lahore), Captain Qadir Sarfaraz (Pilot and CEO, Airmen Ground), Asma Akram (Medalist, South Asian Championship), Dr.
Sadaf Zahra Syed (MBBS, MCPS, FCPS, Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore), Sarah Ayub (Provincial Coordinator, National Forum of Women with Disabilities)
In his speech, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Akif Anwar Chaudhry shared his thoughts on empowering women. He stated that the issue of women's rights is not just a national but a global concern, and that both men and women must be educated and made aware of it.
Prof. Dr. Iram Anjum, emphasized that women need to stand strong and face their challenges with resilience. A significant part of the event was a panel discussion on the theme "For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment." Prominent professionals from different fields participated, sharing their experiences and insights on gender equality, the challenges women face in various professions, and strategies for empowering women and girls.
At the conclusion of the event, Dr. Muqaddas Butt, In-Charge of the University Women’s Development Center, thanked all the guests, speakers, and organizers, expressing satisfaction with the successful execution of this memorable event.
Recent Stories
ADB, DREAMS-1 water supply project to be completed in two years: MD WASA
China eases rules for merger, acquisition loans to boost tech innovation
Buimerc rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark its AED20 million contribution in su ..
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi strengthens global healthcare ties with Russi ..
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Austrian Federal Chancellor
Fifth edition of Academy for Women Entrepreneurs UAE programme concludes
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.87 billion
Shurooq promotes Sharjah's eco-tourism at ITB Berlin
12 head constables promoted to ASI rank in Hazara Region
United Arab Bank holds general assembly meeting
UoE hosts International Women’s Day 2025 programme
Talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via smart a ..
More Stories From Education
-
UoE hosts International Women’s Day 2025 programme48 seconds ago
-
Virtual University announces Fall 2024 results2 days ago
-
Shan Sehgal attends special meeting held at Sindh University2 days ago
-
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict action2 days ago
-
IBCC expands digital verification initiative with new MoUs3 days ago
-
PU signs MoUs with Marjan Polymer Industries3 days ago
-
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students3 days ago
-
South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran6 days ago
-
Prof. Raza appointed as permanent Director of ICCBS – Karachi University7 days ago
-
22 supervisory staff of exam center banned for 3-year on negligence7 days ago
-
SSC & HSC exams to start from April 7: Controller of Board7 days ago
-
UMDC welcomes 22nd MBBS Batch with white coat ceremony7 days ago