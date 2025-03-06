UoE hosts International Women’s Day 2025 programme

The Women's Development Centre at the University of Education Lahore organised a series of events to commemorate International Women’s Day 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Women's Development Centre at the University of Education Lahore organised a series of events to commemorate International Women’s Day 2025.

Various intellectual and motivational activities were arranged to celebrate women's achievements and advocate for gender equality and women's rights.

The second issue of the university's first women’s magazine, She Shines, was also launched. This magazine represents the voices, accomplishments, and aspirations of women.

The main event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry, while the chief guest was Prof. Dr. Iram Anjum, Principal of Kinnaird College for Women University, Lahore. Several distinguished personalities from various academic and administrative sectors attended and addressed the event, including: Prof. Dr. Samina Mazhar (Principal, University Bank Road Campus), Najma Rashid (Advocate, High Court of Pakistan), zr. Sara Rizvi Jafri (Department of Sociology, Forman Christian College, Lahore), Captain Qadir Sarfaraz (Pilot and CEO, Airmen Ground), Asma Akram (Medalist, South Asian Championship), Dr.

Sadaf Zahra Syed (MBBS, MCPS, FCPS, Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore), Sarah Ayub (Provincial Coordinator, National Forum of Women with Disabilities)

In his speech, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Akif Anwar Chaudhry shared his thoughts on empowering women. He stated that the issue of women's rights is not just a national but a global concern, and that both men and women must be educated and made aware of it.

Prof. Dr. Iram Anjum, emphasized that women need to stand strong and face their challenges with resilience. A significant part of the event was a panel discussion on the theme "For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment." Prominent professionals from different fields participated, sharing their experiences and insights on gender equality, the challenges women face in various professions, and strategies for empowering women and girls.

At the conclusion of the event, Dr. Muqaddas Butt, In-Charge of the University Women’s Development Center, thanked all the guests, speakers, and organizers, expressing satisfaction with the successful execution of this memorable event.