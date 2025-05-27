Open Menu

UoK, UoL Ink MoU To Enhance Academic Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 09:03 PM

University of Kamalia (UoK) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Layyah (UoL) to strengthen academic collaboration and resource sharing between the two institutions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) University of Kamalia (UoK) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Layyah (UoL) to strengthen academic collaboration and resource sharing between the two institutions.

Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawab, Vice Chancellor University of Kamalia, and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zubair Abu Bakar, Vice Chancellor University of Layyah, signed the MoU on behalf of their institutions during a formal ceremony held at VC Chamber UoL in the presence of faculty members and administrative staff.

Dr Yasir Nawab said that the strategic partnership would help in promoting effective teaching practices, outcome-based education, collaborative research, faculty and student exchange in addition to mutual access to laboratories and other university facilities.

The agreement also included plans for co-hosted seminars and faculty development initiatives, he added.

He also highlighted the importance of academic cooperation in raising the standards of higher education in underserved regions.

Dr. Zubair Abu Bakar also underlined the UoL commitment for working together for mutual academic growth and regional development.

This MoU would prove a meaningful step towards advancing educational quality and institutional excellence through joint efforts, he added.

More Stories From Education