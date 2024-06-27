UoL hosts 14th Convocation 2024, awards degrees to over 13,000 Students

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2024) 14th Convocation 2024 was held at the University of Lahore, with Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir attending as special guests.

The convocation was attended by Chairman board of Governors Owais Rauf, Deputy Chairman Uzair Rauf, Rector Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Pro-Rector Academics Nasir Mahmood, Director HLMIC Shehnaz Rauf, Principal College of Medicine Dr. Mehwish Arooj, Director Students Affairs Amara Owais, Dr. Zahid Pervez, Registrar Ali Aslam, Controller Examinations Asim Ali, pro-rectors, deans, heads of departments, students, and parents.

Degrees were awarded to 13,404 students, of which 314 received gold medals.

The degrees included 114 PhD graduates, 3,315 graduates, and 9,975 undergraduates. So far, 79,632 graduates have completed their education from the University of Lahore.

The university has over 50 departments and 11 faculties with more than 30,000 students enrolled. To date, the university has produced 322 PhD scholars.

Speaking at the convocation, special guest Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that today is a day of joy for parents more than students as they see the fruits of their labor. The successful students, along with their parents and professors, deserve congratulations. I believe they will play a crucial role in making and improving Pakistan’s future. Your knowledge and skills will be an asset for Pakistan. Students make up 70% of Pakistan. This means that the bright future of Pakistan is in front of me. The University of Lahore has made you capable of establishing a unique position anywhere in the world. The University of Lahore is undoubtedly a great masterpiece of MA Rauf, which has provided excellent support to Pakistan in the field of education. Now, the reins of this institution are in the hands of Chairman Owais Rauf, who is working tirelessly for its development.

Khawaja Salman Rafique, speaking about the health sector, said that a cancer hospital is being built near the university at a cost of 55 billion, which will be completed in a year and a half. We are reviewing the residency program to bring more innovation to medical students’ education. The foundation of this country is the younger generation. If the younger generation is skilled, no one can stop the progress.

We started the honor of house jobs for doctors. He said he is striving with Khawaja Imran Nazir to improve hospitals. We are progressing on vertical programs, health cards, and other projects. Doctors should avoid strikes because patience is a crucial part of a doctor’s education and training. Strikes cause patients and their attendants to suffer. If you move forward with hard work, dedication, and faith in God, you will never fail.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, in his address, said that you all should pledge never to go on strike as doctors and always work with patience. Those who strike want to avoid accountability. When they are questioned about not fulfilling their duties, they go on strike. If Pakistan is to progress, we need to work with passion and dedication. You are the future of Pakistan. You have to take the country to new heights. We have fundamentally become a double-standard nation. We need to reform. Addressing the students, he said that very few people get the opportunity to sit in these seats. You should thank your parents and teachers.

Chairman Board of Governors of the University of Lahore Owais Rauf, in his address at the convocation, said that today is a joyful day for parents and students as you are stepping into practical life. Success awaits you after graduation. At the beginning of this new journey, remember your parents and teachers whose tireless efforts have brought you to this point. This year has been commendable for the university as it has achieved great success in the QS World Ranking and Times Higher Education Ranking. This success is a testament to the hard work of our faculty members and students. The new buildings and state-of-the-art facilities being built in the university are not just brick structures but important advancements to provide the best educational environment for students. We have made international partnerships and collaborations to provide more research and learning opportunities to students. We are continuously striving for academic excellence, innovation, and curriculum improvement in the university. Our commitment is to achieve a unique global identity and form strong partnerships with the world’s leading institutions.

At the end of the convocation, Chairman Owais Rauf presented shields to Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir.