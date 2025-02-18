UoM announces admissions for BA, B.Sc supplementary exam 2024-25

The University of Malakand (UoM) has invited applications for BA and B.Sc Part-I and Part-II supplementary examinations for students who failed in annual exams of 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The University of Malakand (UoM) has invited applications for BA and B.Sc Part-I and Part-II supplementary examinations for students who failed in annual exams of 2024.

In a notification issued on Tuesday by the varsity, the application forms will be available at Allied Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, Malakand University Branch in Malakand Division and on the university website www.

uom.edu.pk.

.

It has been advised to submit complete applications in all respects as per prescribed schedule.

The application forms for mentioned exams can be submitted with normal fee by 28th February 2025, with double fee by 7th March 2025 with triple fee by 14th March 2025.

Incomplete and without prescribed fee admission forms will not be considered.

APP/hsb