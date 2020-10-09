UrduPoint.com
UoM Holds Hotel Management, Cooking, Staff Training Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:01 PM

Pakistan has unparalleled natural beauty and unexplored landscapes which needed exploration and development to lure national and foreign tourists

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan has unparalleled natural beauty and unexplored landscapes which needed exploration and development to lure national and foreign tourists.

This was said by Vice Chancellor University of Malakand (UoM) while addressing a training session of professional Chefs at Department of Tourism & Hotel Management here Friday.

He said further promotion of tourism could help earn immense revenue and create scores of job opportunities. The university, he said was imparting necessary training to the students that could help them in tourism related businesses in future.

He said during the session, 30 types of cooking were being taught and in the next step hotel managers, waiters and relevant staff would be trained.

Chairman of the Department of Tourism & Hotel Management, UoM Dr. Alamzeb added that we were in contact with the KP government for different types of projects which would enhance professional skills of our students.

The VC UoM Prof Dr Gul Zaman also Presented certificates to the outstanding students of Department of Tourism & Hotel Management, UoM.

