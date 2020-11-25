Dr Hazrat Ali, Associate Professor in department of Chemistry, University of Malakand (UoM) has been recognized by an American survey amongst top 2 percent best researchers of the worlds

Dr Hazrat Ali, Associate Professor in department of Chemistry, University of Malakand (UoM) has been recognized by an American survey amongst top 2 percent best researchers of the worlds.

Vice Chancellor, faculty members and supporting staff has congratulates Prof Hazrat Ali on this great achievement.

Prof Dr Hazrat Ali has been collaborating with various research institutes worldwide and contributing in various well reputed research journals on global level.