UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sign MoU

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the University of Malakand and the Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur, Pakistan here on Wednesday.

The primary objective of this MoU is to foster collaborative efforts aimed at establishing and enhancing academic exchanges and cooperation in teaching, training, research, as well as collaboration in R&D activities, all rooted in principles of equality and reciprocity. This partnership seeks to promote relations and mutual understanding between both the parties.

The MoU was signed by Professor Dr. Rashid Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, University of Malakand, and Professor Dr.

Ashfaq Mahmood Qureshi, Vice Chancellor, Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur.

The signing ceremony was attended by team members of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), including Dr. Muhammad Usman, Director ORIC, Maqsood Mazhar, Manager Research Operations, Sajid Khan, Communication & Publication Specialist as well as faculty members from the Department of Chemistry and relevant officials.

This collective participation underscores the significance and breadth of the collaboration, signaling a promising step forward in academic cooperation and advancement.