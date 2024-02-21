UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur Sign MoU
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM
A momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the University of Malakand and the Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur, Pakistan here on Wednesday
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the University of Malakand and the Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur, Pakistan here on Wednesday.
The primary objective of this MoU is to foster collaborative efforts aimed at establishing and enhancing academic exchanges and cooperation in teaching, training, research, as well as collaboration in R&D activities, all rooted in principles of equality and reciprocity. This partnership seeks to promote relations and mutual understanding between both the parties.
The MoU was signed by Professor Dr. Rashid Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, University of Malakand, and Professor Dr.
Ashfaq Mahmood Qureshi, Vice Chancellor, Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur.
The signing ceremony was attended by team members of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), including Dr. Muhammad Usman, Director ORIC, Maqsood Mazhar, Manager Research Operations, Sajid Khan, Communication & Publication Specialist as well as faculty members from the Department of Chemistry and relevant officials.
This collective participation underscores the significance and breadth of the collaboration, signaling a promising step forward in academic cooperation and advancement.
Recent Stories
Political parties urged to forge national accord to steer country out of crises
Opening ceremony of 19th Cholistan Rally held
Ministry of Economy and Planning, Gulf Research Center sign MoU
'Zakat Day' observed in Sargodha
Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme Note 50 Available in Pakistan f ..
TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the President of Pakistan for Techn ..
UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in protecting taxpayers' rights
10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined
Sudanese envoy, LCCI chief want more trade between his country, Pakistan
Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital
COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capacity of OIC states
Germany cuts 2024 growth forecast as economic woes pile up
More Stories From Education
-
COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capacity of OIC states18 minutes ago
-
AIOU to send degrees automatically to students28 minutes ago
-
Int'l Media Conference concludes at UoS24 hours ago
-
561 centers set up for 176,359 candidates for SSC annual exam in Faisalabad division24 hours ago
-
96 GCWU students get scholarships of Rs 3.39 million1 day ago
-
Governor stresses students of read books, play role for country’s development1 day ago
-
Punjab University (PU) organizes workshop on AI's ethical use1 day ago
-
UVAS inks MoU with Amanat Dairy Feed for internship1 day ago
-
SU issues schedule of buses2 days ago
-
PU issues roll number slips2 days ago
-
PU Library Club arranges introductory talk2 days ago
-
Orientation session on BS Program in Sindh's public sector colleges held2 days ago