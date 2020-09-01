UrduPoint.com
UoM To Have Books, Belongings Of Late Prof. Nawaz

University of Malakand got the destined goal by enabling the University to have a valuable collection of books of late Prof. Muhammad Nawaz Tair personal library

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :University of Malakand got the destined goal by enabling the University to have a valuable collection of books of late Prof. Muhammad Nawaz Tair personal library.

The library has a collection of more than 5000 books.

The agreement was made at Thikaw Manzil, the residence of late Professor Muhammad Nawaz Tair at Thana, Malakand. Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Gul Zaman and Professor Muhammad Nawaz Tair's sons Qaiser Khan and Aaskar khan were present during agreement signing.

The valuable books and all other belongings of Professor Nawaz Tair were donated to Department of Pashto, University of Malakand.

The Vice Chancellor, UoM Prof Dr Gul Zaman agreed the condition that the library of Department of Pashto, UoM will be entitled as Professor Muhammad Nawaz Tair Seminar Library.

Dr Nurul Basar Aman, Dr. Mazhar Ahmad , Fazal Maabod Sayem and Family members of Late Professor Muhammad Nawaz Tair also graced the event.

VC UoM, Dr Gul Zaman said the Department of Pashto, UoM will always be indebted for the great donation and our all times prayers are for the blessed life of the Professor Muhammad Nawaz Tair's family and May Almighty Allah bless his soul and rest in eternal peace.

