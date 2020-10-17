UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UoM To Hold "Prevention And Treatment Of Brest Cancer" Session

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:36 PM

UoM to hold

Awareness session on "Prevention and treatment of Brest cancer" would be held on October 29,11 am at faculty of Education University of Malakand (UoM) to create awareness among students and faculty members

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) ::Awareness session on "Prevention and treatment of Brest cancer" would be held on October 29,11 am at faculty of education University of Malakand (UoM) to create awareness among students and faculty members.

The guest speaker, Dr Faozia Samad Oncologist CMH, Rawalpindi would grace the event. The vice Chancellor, University of Malakand Dr Gul Zaman would be the chief guest of the event. Besides are awareness walk would be organized from Academic Block to Education Hall, University of Malakand.

Related Topics

Education Brest Rawalpindi Malakand October Cancer Event From

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan says she is going to record “Some i ..

21 minutes ago

RTA resumes Global Village bus, Abra services, uph ..

26 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi receives its Air Operator Certi ..

26 minutes ago

Filthy language in rally exposes growing frustrati ..

2 minutes ago

SSP calls upon ulema to cooperate for maintaining ..

2 minutes ago

'PMD public meeting in Gujranwala flopped show': U ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.