UoM To Hold "Prevention And Treatment Of Brest Cancer" Session

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) ::Awareness session on "Prevention and treatment of Brest cancer" would be held on October 29,11 am at faculty of education University of Malakand (UoM) to create awareness among students and faculty members.

The guest speaker, Dr Faozia Samad Oncologist CMH, Rawalpindi would grace the event. The vice Chancellor, University of Malakand Dr Gul Zaman would be the chief guest of the event. Besides are awareness walk would be organized from Academic Block to Education Hall, University of Malakand.