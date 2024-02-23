UoM’s Mubashir,Faizan Defend PhD Theses
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Mubashir Ahmad, PhD Scholar & Lecturer in the Department of Pharmacy, University of Malakand (UoM) has successfully defended his PhD thesis under the supervision of Dr Syed Wadood Ali Shah, Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmacy, University of Malakand.
The faculty members congratulated Dr Mubashir Ahmad & Research Supervisor, Dr Syed Wadood Ali Shah on PhD Public Defense.
Meanwhile, Faizan ul Haq, PhD Scholar in the Department of Pharmacy, University of Malakand has also successfully defended his PhD thesis under the supervision of Dr Mohammad Shoaib, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacy, University of Malakand.
External examiners were Dr Shujaat Ahmad, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacy, SBBU Sheringal and Dr Muhammad Naseer Abbas, Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmacy, KUST Kohat.
The faculty members congratulated Dr Faizan ul Haq & Research Supervisor, Dr Mohammad Shoaib for a successful PhD Public Defense.
