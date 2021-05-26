UrduPoint.com
UoP Announces Annual Results Of Various Disciplines

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:13 PM

UoP announces annual results of various disciplines

The University of Peshawar (UoP) the other day announced results of 2021 annual examinations in various disciplines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The University of Peshawar (UoP) the other day announced results of 2021 annual examinations in various disciplines.

According to the results 28 out of 57 students cleared the examination of MA Journalism and Mass Communication showing a pass percentage of 49 percent.

The Controller Examination informed the overall pass percentage remained at 93 percent as 56 out of 60 students cleared the exam.

In MA urdu Previous Private only 208 out of 1310 students cleared the exam showing a pass percentage of 17 percent.

135 students of MA Pushto Final Regular out of 135 stood successful in the exam recording a pass percentage of 65 percent.

The result of library Information Sciences Final recorded a pass percentage of 97 while the Geography Final result showed a success ratio of 92 percent. The Political Science Regular result remained at pass percentage of 45 while the percentage remained in Math Previous as 42.

All the details of the results have been uploaded at the website of the University of Peshawar, the Controller Examination added.

