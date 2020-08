The administration of University of Peshawar (UoP) announced public holiday on Muharram 9 (Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The administration of University of Peshawar (UoP) announced public holiday on Muharram 9 (Saturday).

Schedule of examinations, tests and interview etc, if already announced will remain unchanged, said a notification issued here on Thursday.