UoP Announces Masters' Degree Examination Schedule

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 01:03 PM

The University of Peshawar (UoP) has announced to conduct masters' degree examinations prior to reopening of educational institutions in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The University of Peshawar (UoP) has announced to conduct masters' degree examinations prior to reopening of educational institutions in the province.

According to controller examinations here Wednesday exams suspended due to coronavirus situation would now be held from January 13, 2021.

The new schedule for the exams has been issued by the UoP admin office. The schedule, he said could be viewed on the website of the university.

The disciplines, in which the exams would be conducted, including MA, M.

Sc, LLB, BS regular and private.

He said the students appearing for the exams will strictly follow the SOPs for coronavirus as no one without protective mask and roll number slip would be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Availability of sanitizers and maintaining social distance would also be ensured during the exams. All the affiliated colleges were also directed to ensure compliance of SOPs, he added.

