UoP announces MS, M.Phil, PhD admissions fall 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :University of Peshawar (UoP) Tuesday announced MS, M Phil, PhD fall admissions 2021-22 in various disciplines with August 26 the last day for submission of application forms.

Director Admission Ali Asghar Jan said that applicants were required to submit an application form along with NTS online registration before the due date, adding that the NTS test would be held on September 5.

The admissions are opened in Biotechnology and Microbiology, Botany, Chemistry, Plant Biodiversity, Environment Sciences, Geography, Geology, Urban and Regional Planning, education and Research, Economics, Peace and Conflict Studies, Psychology, Regional Studies, Sociology, Computer Science, Electronics, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Archaeology, English and Applied Linguistics, History, Philosophy, Commerce, Home Economics, Journalism and Mass Communication, library and Information Sciences.

He said that students could apply for financial assistance under National Endowment Scholarship Talent, China Embassy Fund Scholarship and Chief Minister Education Endowment Fund Scholarship.