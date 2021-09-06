UoP cancels affiliation with three colleges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :University of Peshawar (UoP) has canceled its affiliation with the three college level institutions situated in Peshawar and Swabi districts for nonpayment of annual charges under the head of renewal charges, for last three years.

According to a notification, the decision has been taken in a monthly meeting of Affiliation Committee and on approval of Vice Chancellor Syndicate. The UoP's administration has canceled affiliation with Army College of education for Women Peshawar in disciplines of BA, BSc and BS Psychology.

The UoP also canceled its affiliation with Awan Public school for Higher Studies, Topi Swabi district in the discipline of Bachelor of Commerce and Master in business Administration (MBA) with Awan Institute of Management Sciences Swabi.