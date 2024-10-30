Open Menu

UoP Convocation Awards 334 Degrees &18 Gold Medals

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 08:32 PM

Pro-Chancellor Meena Khan Afridi conferred 334 master's, MPhil and PhD degrees during the annual convocation on its foundation day of the University of Peshawar ( UoP) on Wednesday at the main building

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Pro-Chancellor Meena Khan Afridi conferred 334 master's, MPhil and PhD degrees during the annual convocation on its foundation day of the University of Peshawar ( UoP) on Wednesday at the main building.

The minister for higher education confers 18 gold medals among the students of master's degree holders.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister praised the performance of the current vice chancellor University of Peshawar in just a three-month time.

He thanks the relentless efforts by the university vice-chancellor, registrar and Dr.

Suleman Khan for community and university uplift in recent times.

The minister affirmed his commitment for continuously funding the University of Peshawar and public sector universities.

He congratulated graduated students and called upon them to move away from thinking from governmental and private jobs to entrepreneurship and industrialized oriented jobs.

Meena Khan Afridi announced that all eligible teaching faculty notably including PhD lecturers will be given promotions as a due right .

