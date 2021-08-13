UoP organized exhibition on Independence day celebrations

University of Peshawar (UoP) on Friday organized an exhibition in connection with Independence Day of Pakistan, a press release said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :University of Peshawar (UoP) on Friday organized an exhibition in connection with Independence Day of Pakistan, a press release said.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees inaugurated the exhibition at Pakistan Study Centre.

Dissertations, books, reports, conference proceedings and research journals produced by the Centre were displayed on the occasion.

A large number of faculty members, scholars and the general public visited the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Director, Professor Dr Fakhar-ul-Islam said that the Centre possessed a largest collection of thesis on variety of subjects. He invited interested parties to come up for mutual utilization of the huge research repository for the benefit of the society.

The Vice Chancellor said that Pakistan Study Centre is one of the prestigious and productive academic and research institutions of the University of Peshawar.