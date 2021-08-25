UoP organizes calligraphic & painting exhibition

The University of Peshawar (UoP) in collaboration with Iranian Consulate organized a calligraphic and painting exhibition here in the Department of Fine Arts on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The University of Peshawar (UoP) in collaboration with Iranian Consulate organized a calligraphic and painting exhibition here in the Department of Fine Arts on Wednesday.

Those stood first, second and third were conferred with cash prizes, shield and certificates. PTI MPA Rabia Basri, who was chief guest on the occasion distributed prizes and shields among the participants.

Addressing the function, PTI MPA Rabia Basri said that Pakistan and Iran have always supported each other and tied in the strong bond of Islamic brotherhood.

She stressed the need for promotion of further bilateral cooperation in trade, culture and other sectors.

The PTI legislator was of the opinion that through extending unity and cooperation in various economic sectors, the Islamic countries can become a strong economic power.

On this occasion, she also planted a sapling in connections with Pak-Iran Friendship and prayed for the success of the ongoing tree plantation in the country.