UoP to by pulled out from financial crunch at all cost: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash and Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar (UoP) and others on Friday attended a meeting held to address financial issues being confronted by the University.

The meeting held a detailed discussion on financial issues and implementations of guidelines presented by the government to streamline the affairs of the University.

The Vice Chancellor, UoP briefed the meeting regarding adopted austerity measures and reduction in preventable expenditures of the University and said the institution was adopting all possible means to lessen its financial expenditures.

Finance Minister, KP, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said the assets of University of Peshawar would be made more effective and profitable to increase its income.

He suggested that UoP assets including the Bara Gali Campus could be used as profit tools for the University.

Special Assistant on Higher Education, Kamran Bangash assured the meeting that the University would be pulled out from the financial restraints at all cost adding following directives issues by the Chief Minister, some important steps were underway to achieve this objective.

He said the priority of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was to enhance the standard of its universities and education and provide maximum facilities to the students. He said our every step was meant to benefit the students and teaching staff.