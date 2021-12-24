UoP Winter Recess from Jan 3

The University of Peshawar (UoP) will observe Winter Recess from January 3 to January 12, 2022, said a notification issued here by the Registrar Office of the varsity on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The University of Peshawar (UoP) will observe Winter Recess from January 3 to January 12, 2022, said a notification issued here by the Registrar Office of the varsity on Friday.

Schedules of examinations, tests & interviews, if already announced, will remain unchanged.