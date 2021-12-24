UrduPoint.com

UoP Winter Recess From Jan 3

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

UoP Winter Recess from Jan 3

The University of Peshawar (UoP) will observe Winter Recess from January 3 to January 12, 2022, said a notification issued here by the Registrar Office of the varsity on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The University of Peshawar (UoP) will observe Winter Recess from January 3 to January 12, 2022, said a notification issued here by the Registrar Office of the varsity on Friday.

Schedules of examinations, tests & interviews, if already announced, will remain unchanged.

Related Topics

Peshawar January From

Recent Stories

Russian teen jailed for 4 years for 'desecrating' ..

Russian teen jailed for 4 years for 'desecrating' portrait

2 seconds ago
 IUB to cultivate 6.7 mln acres Cholistani land

IUB to cultivate 6.7 mln acres Cholistani land

5 seconds ago
 UAE announces 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 506 recove ..

UAE announces 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 506 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

25 minutes ago
 Russia Plans to Produce 542-562Mln Tonnes of Oil, ..

Russia Plans to Produce 542-562Mln Tonnes of Oil, Condensate in 2023 - Novak

7 seconds ago
 Rich Countries Receive More COVID Vaccines in Six ..

Rich Countries Receive More COVID Vaccines in Six Weeks Than Africa in One Year ..

9 seconds ago
 PTI to make strong comeback in next phase of LG po ..

PTI to make strong comeback in next phase of LG polls: Jhagra

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.