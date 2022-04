The University of Sargodha announced Eidul Fitr holidays from May 2 to 6, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The University of Sargodha announced Eidul Fitr holidays from May 2 to 6, 2022.

According to UoS sources, all academic and administrative departments of theUniversity will remain closed from Monday to Friday.