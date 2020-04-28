UOS announces schedule of online admission for MA/MSC

Sargodha University has announced the schedule of online admissions for MA / MSc Part-I and Part-II, Composite Examinations, Second Annual Examination 2019 and First Annual Examination 2020

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):Sargodha University has announced the schedule of online admissions for MA / MSc Part-I and Part-II, Composite Examinations, Second Annual Examination 2019 and First Annual Examination 2020.

According to the announcement issued by the Controller of Examinations, students can apply online till May 21, 2020 with single fee, June 3 with double fee and June 10 with triple fee.

Regular students will submit online application using the online portal issued to the concerned college while private students will submit online application using the admission portal of Sargodha University.

After completing the online profile for admission, a fee invoice will be available which can be submitted to any HBL branch, besides the mobile banking app can also be used to pay the fee.