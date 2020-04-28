UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UOS Announces Schedule Of Online Admission For MA/MSC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:21 AM

UOS announces schedule of online admission for MA/MSC

Sargodha University has announced the schedule of online admissions for MA / MSc Part-I and Part-II, Composite Examinations, Second Annual Examination 2019 and First Annual Examination 2020

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):Sargodha University has announced the schedule of online admissions for MA / MSc Part-I and Part-II, Composite Examinations, Second Annual Examination 2019 and First Annual Examination 2020.

According to the announcement issued by the Controller of Examinations, students can apply online till May 21, 2020 with single fee, June 3 with double fee and June 10 with triple fee.

Regular students will submit online application using the online portal issued to the concerned college while private students will submit online application using the admission portal of Sargodha University.

After completing the online profile for admission, a fee invoice will be available which can be submitted to any HBL branch, besides the mobile banking app can also be used to pay the fee.

Related Topics

Mobile Sargodha May June 2019 2020 Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

55 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

1 hour ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

1 hour ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

1 hour ago

UEFA releases 236 mn euros to aid member federatio ..

14 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz has deep socio-political analysis: Za ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.