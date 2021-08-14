UoS holds events on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) celebrated the Independence Day with great zeal through various activities on Saturday.

The teaching and non-teaching staff with their families participated in a flag hoisting ceremony and Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Munir hoisted the flag.

Dr Ferozud Din Shah, Incharge Department of Islamic and Arabic Studies prayed for prosperity, progress and solidarity of the country.

Meanwhile, an art exhibition on the theme of 'Cultural Colours of Pakistan,' was organized by the Institute of Art and Design at Zubeida Agha Art Gallery. Vice chancellor Dr Shahid Munir inaugurated the exhibition and appreciated the students for expressing their love for Pakistan through creative artworks.

The University's FM Radio 98.2 broadcasted a live session on "Sacrifices by the Leadersof Pakistan Movement".