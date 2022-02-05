UoS marks Kashmir Solidarity Day

Sargodha University organized several activities in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to reiterate its unwavering support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination and to condemn the Indian armed forces' atrocities and siege of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

The activities included a seminar, an essay writing and declamation contest, and a solidarity walk in which over 500 individuals including Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Political Analyst Dr. Mussarart Jabeen, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff, and a large number of students participated and marked their protest against India's Human Rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mussarart Jabeen narrated the historical scenario of the disputed Kashmir since the establishment of Pakistan, providing awareness to the students about the shrewdness of the Hari Sing and negligence of the Lord Mountbatten which led to the Kashmir in custody of cruel Indian army.

Prof. Ghulam Abbass Gondal said, "Our youth should take an active role in raising their voices on social media in order to educate people worldwide about the genocidal and atrocities occurring in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

" The Vice Chancellor said that Pakistan will continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for the freedom to live independently and fearlessly in their homeland.

At the culmination of the seminar, a solidarity walk, headed by the Vice Chancellor, was held from the Noon business school to the fountain square of the University of Sargodha.

An essay writing and speech contest was also held in which students conveyed their sentiments for the Kashmiri people. They were required to write essays on the subject "Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan" while orally expressed their thoughts on the topic "Indian State Terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the Role of the United Nations."Lecturers Muhammad Ilyas Gondal and Hafiza Iqra Mahmood from the Department of oriental language and Islamic Studies respectively was the Jury at the moment and announced positions after evaluating write ups and speeches of the students.

In speech competition, Fasial Hayat clinched first position, Nimra Tehreem came second in the list, and Hafiz Asad Mahmood got third position. Muhammad Arbab took first place in the essay writing contest; Muhammad Ali won second position, while Jaweria Bakhsh and Abdul Hakeem got third and fourth position respectively.