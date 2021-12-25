UOS organizes seminar on 146th Birth Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

The University of Sargodha in collaboration with the Department of History and Studies of Pakistan, Department of Political Science and International Relations organized a seminar in connection with the 146th birth anniversary of the father of nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The University of Sargodha in collaboration with the Department of History and Studies of Pakistan, Department of Political Science and International Relations organized a seminar in connection with the 146th birth anniversary of the father of nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Saturday.

The seminar was attended by Prof Department of Sociology and Criminology Dr Mian Ghulam Yaseen Farooq, Incharge of Department of History and Pakistan studies Dr Abrar Zahoor, Incharge of Department of Political Science and International Relations Assistant professor Dr Asiya Saif Alvi, , faculty members of various departments and a large number of students.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin Farooq said the ideal way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam was not to hesitate from any sacrifice for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said the significance of Muhammad Ali Jinnah's teachings and thought was increasing with every passing day as he had given the golden principles of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline' by using his foresight and political acumen.

Incharge of department History &Pak studies Dr Abrar Zahoor paid tribute to Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who gave Muslims of the Indian Subcontinent a separate homeland. He said the life of Quaid-e-Azam should be role model of new generation especially political leaders.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam had high hopes for the youth, adding that youth had to play their role for putting the country on road to progress and development.

Dr Abrar Zahoor introduced some of the best books written on the life of Quaid-e-Azam to students and advised them to read books.

In-charge of the Department of Political Science, International Relations Assistant Professor Dr Asiya Saif Alvi said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was in favour to give equal opportunities to minorities and women.

She quoted the saying of Quaid-e-Azam, "No nation can develop unless women work alongside men".

Mother of the nation Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah worked side by side with her brother all her lifeand made the dream of Pakistan a reality, she added.